iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.38 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

