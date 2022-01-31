iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
DMXF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. 113,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,584. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.52.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.