iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

DMXF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. 113,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,584. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter.

