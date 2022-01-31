iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Holdings Decreased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $138,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

