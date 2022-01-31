iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Reduced by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 74,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

