iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $442.51 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.70 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

