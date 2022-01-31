J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.54. The stock had a trading volume of 674,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.