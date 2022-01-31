J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J.Jill by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

