Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Boosted by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,370 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises 3.5% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,081,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $634,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,878 shares of company stock worth $10,294,628. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.32. 4,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

