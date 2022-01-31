Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.94% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $478,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 148,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $2,257,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $165.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.