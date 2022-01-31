Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report $346.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.59 million to $354.18 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $338.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. 450,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,400. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

