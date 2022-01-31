Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Jack in the Box worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $90.15 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

