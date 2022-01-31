Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) versus Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.46% 13.47% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.84% -7.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.40 $72.28 million $0.62 5.01 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$480,000.00 ($0.12) -28.37

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Pacific Booker Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Mining and Pacific Booker Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

