Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS JPDYY opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of small and medium-sized display devices and related products. It offers liquid crystal display modules for smartphones, tablets, automotive equipment, digital cameras, and game machines. The company was founded on October 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

