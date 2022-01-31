Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS JPDYY opened at $3.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.23.
Japan Display Company Profile
