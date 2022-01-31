Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $401,833.16

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $401,833.16 and $271,515.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00110020 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

