JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €24.00 by UBS Group

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €24.00 ($27.27) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.09) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.97 ($27.23).

DEC stock traded up €2.86 ($3.25) during trading on Monday, hitting €24.24 ($27.55). The stock had a trading volume of 386,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($41.93). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.90.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

