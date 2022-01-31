Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

