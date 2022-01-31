Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for GasLog Partners in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of GLOP opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 277,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

