John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.08) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.08) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 286.82 ($3.87) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 298.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 201 ($2.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.65 ($4.93). The firm has a market cap of £263.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

