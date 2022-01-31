Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2,123.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $102,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,706,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.08.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $227.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

