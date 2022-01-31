Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,902 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $72.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

