Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 428.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $2,789,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 183.9% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,252,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,015,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $198.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.