Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $409.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

