Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock opened at $255.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.09 and a 200-day moving average of $266.69. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.52 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.