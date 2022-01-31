Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $393.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.57. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

