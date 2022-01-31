Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $7.58 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pool by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock opened at $459.72 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $531.80 and its 200-day moving average is $501.17.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.