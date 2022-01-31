Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 13,280 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.22% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

