Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.19

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.13, with a volume of 265343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

The stock has a market cap of C$192.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.85.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$33.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

