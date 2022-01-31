JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €48.00 ($54.55) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.67 ($58.71).

STM opened at €40.03 ($45.49) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.79 and its 200-day moving average is €39.29.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

