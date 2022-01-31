JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €57.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.58 ($85.88).

HeidelbergCement stock traded down €0.68 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €61.18 ($69.52). 577,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of €61.65 and a 200-day moving average of €66.68.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

