JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $64.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Intel has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

