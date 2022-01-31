Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.