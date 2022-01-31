Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 93,274 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Myovant Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYOV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock worth $456,601. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

