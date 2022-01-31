Jump Financial LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,952 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,197 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEVI opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

