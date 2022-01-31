Jump Financial LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2,052.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,388 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after buying an additional 502,189 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $13.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.