Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.50 Million in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 32.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $10,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $61.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

