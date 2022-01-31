Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,814,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

