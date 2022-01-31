Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.19. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.