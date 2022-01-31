Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

