Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.21.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,220 shares of company stock worth $1,347,817. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 111,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.