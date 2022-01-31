Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 155,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,482,590 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.57) to GBX 7,300 ($98.49) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,561.83.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth approximately $67,747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.