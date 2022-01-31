Kambria Market Capitalization Tops $3.25 Million (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Kambria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $120,349.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,463.95 or 0.99966281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00244327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00166096 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00315705 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001486 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001569 BTC.

About Kambria

Kambria is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

Kambria Coin Trading

