Kava (KAVA) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00008355 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $472.30 million and approximately $53.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00183498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00028917 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00073705 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00377477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 148,968,314 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

