Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 12.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $172,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $95.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.91.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.