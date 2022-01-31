Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 119,932 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Pool worth $555,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $459.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

