Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $221.22 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,915 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.81% of SPS Commerce worth $221,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,881 shares of company stock worth $10,473,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

SPSC opened at $120.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

