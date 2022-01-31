Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $281.70 Million Stock Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,806 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.40% of HeadHunter Group worth $281,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after purchasing an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 524,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,825 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $42.72 on Monday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.