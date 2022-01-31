Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $716.35 Million Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,225 shares during the period. Duck Creek Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 12.26% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $716,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 263.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.4% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.63 and a beta of -1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

