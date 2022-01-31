Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 10,250 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,546,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $394,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $20,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $103.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

