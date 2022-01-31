KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 9.6%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 44,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,135,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in KE by 182.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KE by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after buying an additional 264,838 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KE by 29.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of KE by 281.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of KE by 82.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 847,314 shares in the last quarter.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

