KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by HSBC to Hold

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. KE has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $76.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.